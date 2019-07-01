A video released by the French government shows Ivanka Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron IMF director Christine Lagard engaged in conversation.

TOTALLY BEING IGNORED

During a conversation about social justice, May can be heard saying: "As soon as you start talking about the economic aspect if it, a lot of people start listening who wouldn't otherwise listen."

Ivanka Trump ignored by world leaders at G20 summit WATCH



In the footages, it’s been clearly seen that Ivanka Trump was attempting to speak with the diplomats and totally being ignored.

Ivanka is a senior advisor to her father with no previous political or diplomatic experience and that wasn’t lost on the actual heads of state.