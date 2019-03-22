Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined about 20,000 people standing quietly at Hagley Park, in front of the Al Noor mosque where most of the victims were killed during Friday prayers last week.

"WE ARE ONE"

Followed by two minutes of silence, she cited verses from the Quran. “Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said the believers in their mutual kindness, compassion and sympathy are just like one body. When any part of the body suffers, the whole body feels the pain. New Zealand mourns with you. We are one.” Ardern said.

Jacinda Ardern quotes Prophet Muhammad WATCH

Ardern came to Hagley Park surrounded by ministers and security officials, wearing a black headscarf and a black suit.

Female police at the park also wore headscarves, with a red rose on their uniforms.

Many women wore headscarves in New Zealand as a sign of support to the community, and a #headscarfforharmony movement was trending on Twitter.