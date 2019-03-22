taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.47225
Euro
6.22955
Altın
1311.035
Borsa
103407.79
Gram Altın
230.53

Jacinda Ardern quotes Prophet Muhammad

The Muslim call to prayer sounded out over Christchurch and around New Zealand on Friday, as thousands gathered to remember the 50 people killed by a lone gunman at two mosques a week ago.

Haber Merkezi | 22.03.2019 - 09:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined about 20,000 people standing quietly at Hagley Park, in front of the Al Noor mosque where most of the victims were killed during Friday prayers last week.

"WE ARE ONE"

Followed by two minutes of silence, she cited verses from the Quran. “Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said the believers in their mutual kindness, compassion and sympathy are just like one body. When any part of the body suffers, the whole body feels the pain. New Zealand mourns with you. We are one.” Ardern said.

Jacinda Ardern quotes Prophet Muhammad WATCH

Ardern came to Hagley Park surrounded by ministers and security officials, wearing a black headscarf and a black suit.

Jacinda Ardern quotes Prophet Muhammad

Female police at the park also wore headscarves, with a red rose on their uniforms.

Jacinda Ardern quotes Prophet Muhammad

Many women wore headscarves in New Zealand as a sign of support to the community, and a #headscarfforharmony movement was trending on Twitter.

Jacinda Ardern quotes Prophet Muhammad

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
BMW, Türkçe yasağını şikayet eden işçiyi kovdu

BMW, Türkçe yasağını şikayet eden işçiyi kovdu

93
Davud Nabi'nin son sözü 'HelloBrother' için özel video

Davud Nabi'nin son sözü 'HelloBrother' için özel video

21
Muharrem İnce'nin gözü Kılıçdaroğlu'nun koltuğunda

Muharrem İnce'nin gözü Kılıçdaroğlu'nun koltuğunda

104
FETÖ'nün üniversitesinin lisansı iptal ediliyor

FETÖ'nün üniversitesinin lisansı iptal ediliyor

9
Hamaney Avrupa'ya sitem etti

Hamaney Avrupa'ya sitem etti

44
Ardern, Hz. Muhammed'in hadisi ile acısını anlattı

Ardern, Hz. Muhammed'in hadisi ile acısını anlattı

54
Yeni Zelanda devlet televizyonundan canlı ezan okundu

Yeni Zelanda devlet televizyonundan canlı ezan okundu

75
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir