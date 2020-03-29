taraftar değil haberciyiz
Japan confirms 68 new coronavirus cases

The outbreak has infected more than 1,800 people in Japan, with 55 deaths as of Sunday.

REUTERS | 29.03.2020 - 14:54
Tokyo has confirmed 68 new coronavirus cases, a record daily increase, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday, as the Japanese capital scrambles to prevent a jump in infections.

SEVERAL MEDICAL STAFF TESTED POSITIVE ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Japan has so far been spared a major spreading of the coronavirus that has hit Europe and North America, but authorities fear a rise in cases with no known source of infection could signal a bigger new wave.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has asked the tens of millions of people in the city and surrounding regions to avoid non-essential, non-urgent outings until April 12, as the city has become the center of Japan’s coronavirus epidemic.

Of the 68 new cases in Tokyo, more than 20 are linked to a hospital in the eastern Tokyo ward of Taito, where many patients and staff have already tested positive, NHK said.

