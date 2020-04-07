taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7604
Euro
7.3511
Altın
1652.26
Borsa
93744.65
Gram Altın
359.705
Bitcoin
49771.96

Japan declares $1 trillion stimulus as coronavirus emergency

The state of emergency, giving authorities more power to press people to stay at home and businesses to close, will last through May 6 and be imposed in the capital, Tokyo, and six other prefectures.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Japan declares $1 trillion stimulus as coronavirus emergency

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a state of emergency to fight new coronavirus infections in major population centres and unveiled a stimulus package he described as among the world’s biggest to soften the economic blow.

TO CUSHION THE IMPACT OF THE EPIDEMIC

“The most important thing now is for each citizen to change our actions,” Abe said in televised comments made at a meeting of a government task force.

“If each of us can reduce contact with other people by at least 70 percent, and ideally by 80 percent, we should be able to see a peak in the number of infections in two weeks,” he said.

Japan declares $1 trillion stimulus as coronavirus emergency

His cabinet will also finalise the stimulus package worth 108 trillion yen ($990 billion) - equal to 20 percent of Japan’s economic output - to cushion the impact of the epidemic on the world’s third-largest economy.

Abe said direct fiscal spending would amount to 39 trillion yen, or 7 percent of the economy, more than double the amount Japan spent following the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Japan declares $1 trillion stimulus as coronavirus emergency

Japan has been spared the big outbreaks of the coronavirus seen in other global hot spots, but a recent, steady rise in infections in Tokyo, Osaka and other areas led to growing calls for Abe to announce a state of emergency.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Coronavirus cases rise to 99,225 in Germany
Despite the slowing trend in the new coronavirus infections, the country recorded its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths at the weekend.
Israel's coronavirus cases top 9,000
Health Ministry reports 102 new cases, 2 deaths over past 24 hours.
Australia reports death toll stands at 46
Australia has taken several measures to stem the spread of the virus, including a ban on gatherings with more than two people in open or closed public areas.
Russia imposes lockdown in capital due to the outbreak
The country has already banned the entry of foreign nationals and closed air and land traffic.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Çin'e koronadan tazminat davaları başlıyor
Çin'e koronadan tazminat davaları başlıyor
254
Başörtülü kadının spor yaptığı görüntüler tepki topladı
Başörtülü kadının spor yaptığı görüntüler tepki topladı
343
Boateng, Almanya'ya gitti
Boateng, Almanya'ya gitti
67
ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 10 binden fazla kişi öldü
ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 10 binden fazla kişi öldü
90
Bilim Kurulu üyesi, koronavirüs için tarih verdi
Bilim Kurulu üyesi, koronavirüs için tarih verdi
98
Bakan Koca: Avrupa'ya göre tedbirleri en erken biz aldık
Bakan Koca: Avrupa'ya göre tedbirleri en erken biz aldık
126
Sancaktepe'deki salgın hastanesinin yapımına başlandı
Sancaktepe'deki salgın hastanesinin yapımına başlandı
156
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir