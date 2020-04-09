taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7607
Euro
7.3594
Altın
1658.6
Borsa
94265.93
Gram Altın
360.318
Bitcoin
49502.91

Japan reports over 5,000 coronavirus cases

Japanese authorities are hoping to contain the outbreak without imposing a mandatory lockdown that could deal a major blow to an economy already struggling to cope with the virus outbreak.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Japan reports over 5,000 coronavirus cases

The total number of Japanese novel coronavirus infections hit at least 5,002 on Thursday, NHK public broadcaster said, showing no signs of slowing despite a state of emergency being imposed this week on Tokyo and six other areas.

STATE OF EMERGENCY FAILS TO KEEP PEOPLE HOME

The milestone came as the central bank warned the coronavirus pandemic had created an “extremely high” level of uncertainty for the world’s third-largest economy, with regional economies facing their worst conditions since the global financial crisis a decade ago.

Japan reports over 5,000 coronavirus cases

Once declared by the central government, the state of emergency gives local governors stronger legal authority to urge people to stay home and businesses to close.

Japan reports over 5,000 coronavirus cases

The number of new infections rose by at least 29 on Thursday to 5002, while the death toll edged up by 1 to 105, according to Japanese media reports.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Members of Saudi royal family infected with coronavirus
According to the New York Times, Riyadh governor, who is a senior prince, is among the royals infected by the virus and has been put into intensive care.
Saudi Arabia declares Yemen cease-fire amid outbreak
Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.
US ranks second in coronavirus deaths
New York is the state worst-hit by the pandemic with more than 6,200 deaths.
Global coronavirus cases reach to 1.5 million
Several efforts are being made to develop a vaccine, but most experts believe that milestone will not be crossed for at least another year, and possibly up to 18 months.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Suud hanedanının 150 üyesine koronavirüs sıçradı
Suud hanedanının 150 üyesine koronavirüs sıçradı
294
ABD, Türkiye'den hijyen ürünleri talep etti
ABD, Türkiye'den hijyen ürünleri talep etti
351
Meclis'te CHP-HDP-İyi Parti ittifakı
Meclis'te CHP-HDP-İyi Parti ittifakı
453
Ercüment Ovalı ilaç için tarih verdi
Ercüment Ovalı ilaç için tarih verdi
262
Dünya genelinde korona vaka sayısı 1.5 milyonu aştı
Dünya genelinde korona vaka sayısı 1.5 milyonu aştı
65
Dilenen kadına 'geber' diyen Nail Noğay görevden alındı
Dilenen kadına 'geber' diyen Nail Noğay görevden alındı
198
Enerji yüklemesi vaadiyle istismar davasında karar çıktı
Enerji yüklemesi vaadiyle istismar davasında karar çıktı
173
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir