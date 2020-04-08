Japan to give free drugs to 20 countries

Japan has offered to provide an anti-flu drug free to countries including Turkey to treat coronavirus patients, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.

THE DRUG IS UNDERGOING CLINICAL TESTS

According to Kyodo News, Motegi said 20 countries could get the drug Avigan, which is currently undergoing clinical tests, including Turkey, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, Iran, Myanmar, and Saudi Arabia.

Thirty more countries have showed interest in the drug, Motegi told reporters.

"We will work with interested countries to expand clinical research on Avigan internationally," the agency quoted him as saying.

Japan has over 4,250 confirmed cases of the virus, while 93 have died.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a one-month state of emergency in at least seven seven prefectures out of 47, including Tokyo, to contain the virus’ spread.