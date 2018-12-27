Japan to resume horrific whale hunting

Japan will resume commercial whaling from July in its waters and exclusive economic zone while ending its controversial hunts in the Antarctic, the country said Wednesday while announcing its withdrawal from the International Whaling Commission (IWC), according to BBC.

Commercial whaling was banned by the IWC in 1986 after some species were driven almost to extinction. Officials in Japan, an IWC member since 1951, say eating whales is part of the country's culture. For many years Japan has hunted whales for what it calls "scientific research" and to sell the meat, a programme widely criticized by conservationists.

WILL JAPAN GET AWAY WITH THE HORRIFIC HUNTING?

"From July 2019, after the withdrawal comes into effect on June 30, Japan will conduct commercial whaling within Japan's territorial sea and its exclusive economic zone, and will cease the take of whales in the Antarctic Ocean/the Southern Hemisphere," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a statement announcing the decision.

"The whaling will be conducted in accordance with international law and within the catch limits calculated in accordance with the method adopted by the IWC to avoid negative impact on cetacean resources," Suga said.

The announcement means Japan will be able to freely hunt species currently protected by the IWC, like minke whales.