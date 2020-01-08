taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.973
Euro
6.65
Altın
1585.41
Borsa
112013.28
Gram Altın
304.42
Bitcoin
49824.85

Japanese PM delays trip to Middle East

The office of Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that Abe was set to visit Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Oman starting Saturday.

AA | 08.01.2020 - 11:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Amid tensions triggered by the US killing last week of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Japan’s premier has reportedly cancelled a trip to the Middle East, local media reported on Wednesday.

"WE ARE DEEPLY WORRIED BY GROWING TENSIONS"

Shinzo Abe was scheduled to pay bilateral visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman starting on Saturday, Kyodo news reported.

The decision by Tokyo to stop Abe from traveling to the region came in the wake of Iran launching missiles targeting US bases in Iraq early Wednesday, in retaliation for the Soleimani killing, the report added.

Japanese PM delays trip to Middle East

Speaking to reporters in Japan today, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said: "We are deeply worried by growing tensions in the Middle East and a further escalation should be avoided.” "We ask all parties involved to exhaust diplomatic efforts to ease the tensions," Kyodo quoted Japan’s top government spokesman as saying.

Amid tensions, Japanese premier halts trip to Mideast
- Shinzo Abe was set to visit Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Oman starting Saturday

By Riyaz ul Khaliq 

ANKARA (AA) - Amid tensions triggered by the U.S. killing last week of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Japan’s premier has reportedly cancelled a trip to the Middle East, local media reported on Wednesday.

Shinzo Abe was scheduled to pay bilateral visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman starting on Saturday, Kyodo news reported.

The decision by Tokyo to stop Abe from traveling to the region came in the wake of Iran launching missiles targeting U.S. bases in Iraq early Wednesday, in retaliation for the Soleimani killing, the report added.

Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike outside Baghdad International Airport last Friday along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the senior commander of Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi force, and eight others.

Soleimani's death marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which rose in 2018 when President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from a 2015 nuclear pact with Tehran.

The premier’s trip was linked to Tokyo’s plans to deploy Japanese forces to the Gulf of Oman, the northern part of the Arabian Sea, and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Japan, the world’s number three economy, imports about 90% of its crude oil from the Middle East.

The Japanese mission to the region is said to help secure the safe passage of commercial ships.

Speaking to reporters in Japan today, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said: "We are deeply worried by growing tensions in the Middle East and a further escalation should be avoided.”

"We ask all parties involved to exhaust diplomatic efforts to ease the tensions," Kyodo quoted Japan’s top government spokesman as saying.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Canada orders its troops to move out of Iraq
There are about 500 Canadian soldiers in Iraq who are training Iraqi forces in the battle against Daesh, including 200 involved in a NATO mission.
Iranian minister says the base attack made in self-defense
Javad Zarif said that Iran does not seek escalation or war but will defend itself against any aggression.
Ukrainian airplane crashes in Iran, no survivors
The Boeing 737 plane belonging to Ukrainian airline crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport just after takeoff.
All is well, US President says
"All is well!" Trump, who visited one of the targeted sites by Iran, Ain al-Asad airbase, in December 2018, said on Twitter.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İran, Irak'ta ABD üslerine saldırdı

İran, Irak'ta ABD üslerine saldırdı

542
İran'dan ABD'ye ikinci saldırı dalgası

İran'dan ABD'ye ikinci saldırı dalgası

397
İran Dışişleri Bakanı: Saldırı tamamlandı

İran Dışişleri Bakanı: Saldırı tamamlandı

460
İran: ABD üsleri olan ülkeleri uyarıyoruz

İran: ABD üsleri olan ülkeleri uyarıyoruz

263
Trump'tan İran'ın saldırısına ilişkin ilk açıklama

Trump'tan İran'ın saldırısına ilişkin ilk açıklama

209
İran, kendi elindeki bilançoyu açıkladı

İran, kendi elindeki bilançoyu açıkladı

419
Koalisyon güçlerine ait askerler Irak'tan taşınıyor

Koalisyon güçlerine ait askerler Irak'tan taşınıyor

101
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir