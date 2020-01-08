Japanese PM delays trip to Middle East

Amid tensions triggered by the US killing last week of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Japan’s premier has reportedly cancelled a trip to the Middle East, local media reported on Wednesday.
"WE ARE DEEPLY WORRIED BY GROWING TENSIONS"
Shinzo Abe was scheduled to pay bilateral visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman starting on Saturday, Kyodo news reported.
The decision by Tokyo to stop Abe from traveling to the region came in the wake of Iran launching missiles targeting US bases in Iraq early Wednesday, in retaliation for the Soleimani killing, the report added.
Speaking to reporters in Japan today, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said: "We are deeply worried by growing tensions in the Middle East and a further escalation should be avoided.” "We ask all parties involved to exhaust diplomatic efforts to ease the tensions," Kyodo quoted Japan’s top government spokesman as saying.