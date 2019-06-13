Japanese PM meets with Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the first Japanese premier to visit the country in four decades.

THE POLITICAL PROCESS WAS DISCUSSED

Abe was received by Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran. After an official welcoming ceremony by Rouhani, the two leaders and Zarif and his counterpart Taro Kono held bilateral talks.

At a news briefing following the meetings, Rouhani stressed that Iran has no intention of starting a war with any side. “Iran will not be the side that starts a war against anyone, including the US But if there is a war, it will properly respond to it,” he said.

Abe spoke of the increasing tensions in the region, saying military conflicts should be avoided at any cost. “Peace and stability in the Middle East is necessary not just for the region, but for the world as a whole,” he said.

Abe said Japan expects Iran to continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and stressed that his country will do everything it can to ease tensions in the region.

A meeting between Abe and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is expected to take place Thursday.