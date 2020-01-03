taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9722
Euro
6.6598
Altın
1546.4
Borsa
114206.76
Gram Altın
296.854
Bitcoin
43720.59

Javad Zarif slams US for killing commander Soleimani

Qasem Soleimani was the long-time commander of the Quds Force, which has been designated as a terror group in the US since 2007.

AA | 03.01.2020 - 11:19..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif harshly reacted to the killing of Qasem Solaimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Forces in a US drone strike in Iraq.

"US BEARS RESPONSIBILITYFOR ALL CONSEQUENCES"

"The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani -- THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al -- is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation. The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Javad Zarif slams US for killing commander Soleimani

Mohsen Rezaee, a former Revolutionary Guard commander, also said on Twitter that Iran will "take a bitter revenge from the US"

The strike near Baghdad International Airport also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, vice president of the Hashd al-Shaabi group, or Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

İlginizi Çekebilir
Sri Lanka Air Force aircraft crashes in Thambapillai
Four confirmed dead after the plane crash.
Canada to release new immigration program
The program targets to bring in one million immigrants in 3 years.
Number of Jakarta flooding victims rises to 43
The country’s Meteorology and Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) predicted that heavy rains will continue to hit Jakarta and nearby towns until Jan. 10.
Australian victims blast PM Morrison
Bushfire victims shouted at Prime Minister at Scott Morrison, called him names and refused to shake his hand until he promised to do more.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Memur ve emeklilerin 2020'de alacakları zam oranı

Memur ve emeklilerin 2020'de alacakları zam oranı

344
ABD: Bağdat'ta İranlı komutanı vurduk

ABD: Bağdat'ta İranlı komutanı vurduk

293
Bağdat'ta füze saldırısı: İranlı komutan öldürüldü

Bağdat'ta füze saldırısı: İranlı komutan öldürüldü

127
Trump'un Bağdat'taki saldırı sonrası paylaşımı

Trump'un Bağdat'taki saldırı sonrası paylaşımı

100
Yangınzedeler tatil yapan Avustralya Başbakanına öfkeli

Yangınzedeler tatil yapan Avustralya Başbakanına öfkeli

144
Hamaney Twitter üzerinden Trump'a cevap verdi

Hamaney Twitter üzerinden Trump'a cevap verdi

67
Kasım Süleymani kimdir

Kasım Süleymani kimdir

160
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir