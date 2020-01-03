Javad Zarif slams US for killing commander Soleimani

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif harshly reacted to the killing of Qasem Solaimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Forces in a US drone strike in Iraq.

"US BEARS RESPONSIBILITYFOR ALL CONSEQUENCES"

"The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani -- THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al -- is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation. The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Mohsen Rezaee, a former Revolutionary Guard commander, also said on Twitter that Iran will "take a bitter revenge from the US"

The strike near Baghdad International Airport also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, vice president of the Hashd al-Shaabi group, or Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).