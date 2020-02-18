taraftar değil haberciyiz
Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to climate change fight

The Bezos Earth Fund will begin issuing grants this summer as part of the initiative.

REUTERS | 18.02.2020 - 15:07
Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change, he said on Monday.

"CLIMATE CHANGE IS THE BIGGEST THREAT"

Cutting emissions will be challenging for Amazon. The e-commerce company delivers 10 billion items a year, has a massive transportation and data center footprint, and has faced criticism from within its own workforce.

Bezos, the world’s richest man, is among a growing list of billionaires to dedicate substantial funds to battling the impact of global warming. “Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet,” Bezos said in an Instagram post. “I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share.”

“It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals,” Bezos said.

Bezos also said at the time that Amazon would meet the goals of the Paris climate accord 10 years ahead of the accord’s schedule and invest $100 million to restore forests and wetlands.

