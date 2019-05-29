taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0536
Euro
6.757
Altın
1283.32
Borsa
86777.63
Gram Altın
249.73

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife will donate half her fortune to charity

MacKenzie Bezos had got more than $35 billion in her divorce from Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos.

REUTERS | 29.05.2019 - 09:23..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Jeff Bezos' ex-wife will donate half her fortune to charity

MacKenzie Bezos, the former wife of Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, pledged on Tuesday to give half of her $36 billion fortune to charity, following a movement founded by billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates.

"I HAVE A DISPROPORTIONATE AMOUNT OF MONEY TO SHARE"

Bezos, whose former husband is the world’s richest man, was one of 19 people on Tuesday to join the “Giving Pledge,” a campaign announced in 2010 by Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s Buffett and Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates. It calls for the super-rich to give away more than half their fortunes during their lifetimes or in their wills.

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife will donate half her fortune to charity

“In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share,” MacKenzie Bezos said in a statement dated Saturday. “My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care.”

MacKenzie Bezos became the world’s third-richest woman, according a Forbes Magazine, acquiring a 4% stake in Amazon worth about $36 billion when she and Jeff Bezos announced their divorce settlement on April 4.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cemil Çiçek de Erdoğan'ın Yüksek İstişare Kurulu'nda

Cemil Çiçek de Erdoğan'ın Yüksek İstişare Kurulu'nda

224
Hakurk'ta bulunan terör mevzileri BORA'yla vuruldu

Hakurk'ta bulunan terör mevzileri BORA'yla vuruldu

267
Şeyma Subaşı sevgilisi ile fotoğrafını paylaştı

Şeyma Subaşı sevgilisi ile fotoğrafını paylaştı

92
Eşref Kolçak'ın cenaze aracına selfie engeli

Eşref Kolçak'ın cenaze aracına selfie engeli

102
Prens Selman'ın 450 milyon dolarlık tablosu sahte çıktı

Prens Selman'ın 450 milyon dolarlık tablosu sahte çıktı

169
ABD Türk pilotların F-35 eğitimini askıya alabilir

ABD Türk pilotların F-35 eğitimini askıya alabilir

126
Jeff Bezos'un eşi milyarlarca doları bağışlayacak

Jeff Bezos'un eşi milyarlarca doları bağışlayacak

49
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir