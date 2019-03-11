taraftar değil haberciyiz
Jennifer Lopez engaged to ex-Yankees slugger A-Rod

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez is engaged to the pop star, actress and producer Jennifer Lopez, they announced on social media on Saturday, sharing a photo of her ring.

REUTERS | 11.03.2019 - 15:37..
Lopez, or J-Lo, shared the same photo along with multiple heart symbols. The couple has been dating since 2017.

"SHE SAID YES"

“She said yes,” Rodriguez, known as A-Rod, said on Twitter.

Lopez, who began her career as a dancer and singer, is also a film and television actress and producer.

She was a judge on “American Idol”, appeared on the TV police drama “Shades of Blue”, and is the producer of shows including “World of Dance”.

In Rodriguez’s 22-year career he hit 696 home runs, placing him fourth on Major League Baseball’s all-time home run list. He retired in 2016.

