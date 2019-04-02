Jeremy Corbyn meets PKK supporters

British lawmakers rejected the government’s Brexit deal for a third time, leaving the UK facing the stark prospect of a chaotic departure from the EU in just two weeks. And yet, the country’s opposition party leader is out to provoke PKK supporters instead of trying to solve the chaos in Parliament.

'SYMPATHY' SPEECH

The leader of the British Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, met with PKK provocateurs in Wales who wants support for PKK terror organization leader Abdullah Öcalan.

Corbyn also expressed “sympathy” with the hunger strikers which protesting the imprisonment of PKK ringleader Abdullah Öcalan.