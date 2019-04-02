taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.56265
Euro
6.2443
Altın
1288.47
Borsa
94101.28
Gram Altın
231.076

Jeremy Corbyn meets PKK supporters

The leader of the British Labour Party is in solidarity with PKK supporters who protest the imprisonment of PKK ringleader.

Haber Merkezi | 02.04.2019 - 09:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Jeremy Corbyn meets PKK supporters

British lawmakers rejected the government’s Brexit deal for a third time, leaving the UK facing the stark prospect of a chaotic departure from the EU in just two weeks. And yet, the country’s opposition party leader is out to provoke PKK supporters instead of trying to solve the chaos in Parliament.

'SYMPATHY' SPEECH

The leader of the British Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, met with PKK provocateurs in Wales who wants support for PKK terror organization leader Abdullah Öcalan.

Jeremy Corbyn meets PKK supporters

Corbyn also expressed “sympathy” with the hunger strikers which protesting the imprisonment of PKK ringleader Abdullah Öcalan.

Jeremy Corbyn meets PKK supporters

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
19 milletvekilinden 5'i yerel seçimde kazandı

19 milletvekilinden 5'i yerel seçimde kazandı

13
Melih Gökçek'in seçim değerlendirmesi

Melih Gökçek'in seçim değerlendirmesi

98
Mirgün Cabas'tan Sayan için Ağrı paylaşımı

Mirgün Cabas'tan Sayan için Ağrı paylaşımı

143
CHP: Demokrasiye güven tazeledik

CHP: Demokrasiye güven tazeledik

230
Sekreterlikten belediye başkanlığına yükseldi

Sekreterlikten belediye başkanlığına yükseldi

9
F-35'in en kritik partner ülkesi: Türkiye

F-35'in en kritik partner ülkesi: Türkiye

59
Ömer Çelik: İtiraz edilmesi kadar doğal bir şey yok

Ömer Çelik: İtiraz edilmesi kadar doğal bir şey yok

92
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir