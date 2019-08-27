taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8387
Euro
6.4912
Altın
1533.36
Borsa
96850.67
Gram Altın
288.347

Johnson and Johnson liable for $572 million in Oklahoma

An Oklahoma judge on Monday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $572.1 million to the state for its part in fueling an opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing addictive painkillers.

AA | 27.08.2019 - 10:09..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A judge has ordered American pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to pay out over $572 million to Oklahoma for helping fuel the state's opioid epidemic.

The ruling is the first against a drug manufacturer in the US's ongoing battle against the opioid crisis. Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman ordered that the funds be used to help Oklahoma fight the drug problem.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON IS EXPECTED TO APPEAL THE RULING

The suit was originally brought by Oklahoma's attorney general, who argued that the company produced much of the raw opium other drug companies used to make their opiate painkillers and said Johnson & Johnson was involved in aggressive and misleading marketing in their attempt to portray opiates as safe and effective, downplaying the addiction risks associated with the drugs.

Johnson and Johnson liable for $572 million in Oklahoma

Balkman said in a 42-page decision that the company's marketing campaign was "false, misleading and dangerous," which led to "exponentially increasing rates of addiction, overdose deaths, and Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome". "As a matter of law, I find that defendants’ actions caused harm, and those harms are the kinds recognized by 50 O.S. § 1 because those actions annoyed, injured or endangered the comfort, repose, health or safety of Oklahomans," he wrote, referencing the relevant state law under which the suit was brought.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sigaraya zam gelmedi açıklaması

Sigaraya zam gelmedi açıklaması

198
Bazı İngiliz turistlerin Türkiye'de tatili bedavaya getirme çabası

Bazı İngiliz turistlerin Türkiye'de tatili bedavaya getirme çabası

118
İzmir'de işinden olan işçi, Kılıçdaroğlu için Ankara'da

İzmir'de işinden olan işçi, Kılıçdaroğlu için Ankara'da

83
Dünyaca ünlü Karabağlar Yaylası'nda maden aramasına tepki

Dünyaca ünlü Karabağlar Yaylası'nda maden aramasına tepki

67
G7 Zirvesi sona erdi

G7 Zirvesi sona erdi

32
İsrailli bakan, seçim öncesi Türkiye üzerinden oynuyor

İsrailli bakan, seçim öncesi Türkiye üzerinden oynuyor

54
Luiz Gustavo'nun tercihi Fenerbahçe

Luiz Gustavo'nun tercihi Fenerbahçe

27
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir