taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8944
Euro
6.5569
Altın
1486.78
Borsa
94351.24
Gram Altın
281.698
Bitcoin
47750.76

Johnson announces Brexit deal is done

A Brexit deal has been agreed between UK and EU negotiating teams before a meeting of European leaders in Brussels.

Haber Merkezi | 17.10.2019 - 13:18..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Negotiators from the UK and EU have reached a Brexit deal ahead of a crucial EU summit on Thursday.

"WE'VE GOT A GREAT DEAL"

According to statement from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Junck, UK and EU agreed a new withdrawal deal on Thursday after months of negotiations.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "We've got a great new deal that takes back control."

Johnson announces Brexit deal is done

The two sides have been working on the legal text of a deal, but it will still need the approval of both the UK and European parliaments.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Beyaz Saray'daki Türkiye toplantısında kavga

Beyaz Saray'daki Türkiye toplantısında kavga

347
Semih Yalçın’ın acı günü: Oğlunu kaybetti

Semih Yalçın’ın acı günü: Oğlunu kaybetti

179
Ece Üner'den asker selamı

Ece Üner'den asker selamı

94
Almanya'da PKK'lılar, Türk bayrağı açanlara saldırdı

Almanya'da PKK'lılar, Türk bayrağı açanlara saldırdı

152
LGBT+ Kulübü, İstiklal Marşı ile dalga geçti

LGBT+ Kulübü, İstiklal Marşı ile dalga geçti

268
Trump'ın Erdoğan'a yazdığı mektup ortaya çıktı

Trump'ın Erdoğan'a yazdığı mektup ortaya çıktı

266
5.8'lik deprem sonrası binlerce kişi ALO 181'i aradı

5.8'lik deprem sonrası binlerce kişi ALO 181'i aradı

25
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir