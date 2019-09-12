taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7457
Euro
6.3404
Altın
1502.67
Borsa
101985.73
Gram Altın
277.277
Bitcoin
58384.04

Johnson denies lying to Queen Elizabeth

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied lying to Queen Elizabeth over the reasons for suspending parliament for five weeks after a court ruled his decision to do so was unlawful.

REUTERS | 12.09.2019 - 13:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Parliament was prorogued - suspended - on Monday until Oct. 14, a move opponents argued was designed to thwart their attempts to scrutinise his plans for leaving the European Union and to allow him to push through a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.

"HE LIED TO QUEEN"

Scotland’s highest court of appeal ruled on Wednesday that the suspension was not lawful and was to stymie lawmakers, prompting Johnson’s opponents to accuse him of lying to the queen as to the reasons for the suspension.

Johnson denies lying to Queen Elizabeth

Johnson said on Thursday those claims were "absolutely not" true.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Şehit ailelerine hakaret eden zanlı yakalandı

Şehit ailelerine hakaret eden zanlı yakalandı

331
Seks yaparkan ölen çalışanın ailesine iş kazası tazminatı

Seks yaparkan ölen çalışanın ailesine iş kazası tazminatı

56
Bolton'ın istifası için Trump'ın bahanesi

Bolton'ın istifası için Trump'ın bahanesi

54
Şenol Güneş özel aracı reddetti

Şenol Güneş özel aracı reddetti

234
Almanya'dan Türkiye'ye göçmen sitemi

Almanya'dan Türkiye'ye göçmen sitemi

117
Van'da saklandığı mağaradan çıkarılan PKK'lı terörist

Van'da saklandığı mağaradan çıkarılan PKK'lı terörist

146
Muharrem İnce, Erdoğan'ın başarılarını anlattı

Muharrem İnce, Erdoğan'ın başarılarını anlattı

107
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir