Johnson is the best candidate to lead the party, says Health Secretary

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who dropped out of the race on Friday after winning just 20 votes in the first ballot of Conservative lawmakers, said Johnson was the best candidate to lead the party.

"THE BEST LEADER"

“Boris has run a disciplined campaign and is almost certainly going to be our next prime minister,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in an article in The Times newspaper. “People need to put aside their differences for a greater purpose. My view is that we need to start coming together sooner rather than later,” Hancock said.

The Brexit crisis could deepen under a new British leader as Johnson, the face of the official Brexit campaign in the 2016 referendum, has promised to lead the United Kingdom out of the EU with or without a deal.

The British parliament has indicated it will try to stop a no-deal Brexit, which investors warn would roil financial markets and shock the world economy, while the EU has said it will not renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement that May agreed in November.