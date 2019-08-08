taraftar değil haberciyiz
Johnson presses on lawmakers to back October 31 Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stepped up preparations for Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal.

08.08.2019 - 14:34
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged lawmakers to support an Oct. 31 Brexit, saying they had promised to honour the result of the country’s 2016 decision to leave the European Union.

"THIS IS WHAT PEOPLE VOTED FOR"

"I think that MPs (Members of Parliament) should get on and deliver on what they have promised over and over and over again to the people of this country: they will deliver on the mandate of 2016 and leave the EU on Oct. 31," Johnson told reporters.

Johnson presses on lawmakers to back October 31 Brexit

Asked about the prospect of losing a confidence vote in parliament and whether he would then delay an election until after Brexit he said: "We are going to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, which is what the people of this country voted for."

