Johnson reported stable after second night in hospital

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson battled the novel coronavirus in hospital, UK was entering what scientists said was the deadliest phase of the outbreak.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care and was in a stable condition on Wednesday after receiving oxygen support for coronavirus complications, raising questions about how key decisions would be taken in his absence.

"HE IS NOT ON VENTILATOR"

Johnson, who tested positive nearly two weeks ago, was admitted to St Thomas’ hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough but his condition deteriorated and he was rushed into an intensive care unit.

The 55-year-old British leader has received oxygen support but was not put on a ventilator and his designated deputy, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, said he would soon be back at the helm as the world faces one of its gravest public health crisis in a century.

“He is comfortable, he’s stable, he’s in good spirits,” Edward Argar, a junior health minister, said on Wednesday. "While he’s had oxygen, he hasn’t been on a ventilator."

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russia reports 1,175 new cases in outbreak
The country's health ministry confirmed that the number of coronavirus cases steadily growing, the death toll rises to 63.
London mayor says virus lockdown not likely to be lifted
The British capital is facing a lockdown as Prime Minister Boris Johnson escalates sweeping new measures in the battle against the rapid spread of coronavirus.
Japan to give free drugs to 20 countries
Avigan, also known as Favipiravir, is an antiviral drug developed by Toyama Chemical of Japan to treat influenza, but researchers in China have also found it effective on coronavirus.
Israel coronavirus death toll at 71
Israel late Tuesday imposed a lockdown through Friday to mark the Jewish Passover holiday.
