taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8128
Euro
6.3769
Altın
1525.22
Borsa
97805.32
Gram Altın
285.199

Johnson threatens party members with expulsion

Boris Johnson’s enforcers warned rebels that if they voted against the government they would be giving control of parliament to Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

REUTERS | 02.09.2019 - 12:32..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to expel rebel lawmakers from his Conservative Party if they thwart his Brexit plans by voting to prevent a no-deal exit from the European Union.

"THEY'RE GIVING CONTROL OF THE PARLIAMENT TO CORBYN"

Johnson’s promise to leave the EU on Oct. 31 with or without a divorce agreement has propelled the United Kingdom towards a constitutional crisis and a showdown with the 27 other members of the bloc, with an election one of the possibilities.

Johnson threatens party members with expulsion

Conservative Party rebels are plotting with opposition parties to take control of parliament and tie the government’s hands with legislation that would block a no-deal exit from the EU which they say would be ruinous to the economy.

Johnson threatens party members with expulsion

“If they fail to vote with the government on Tuesday they will be destroying the government’s negotiating position and handing control of parliament to Jeremy Corbyn,” said a source in the whips office, which is responsible for party discipline. “Any Conservative MP (member of parliament) who does this will have the whip withdrawn and will not stand as Conservative candidates in an election,” the source said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Murat Bardakçı: 2. Dünya Savaşı'nda 22 bin şehit verdik

Murat Bardakçı: 2. Dünya Savaşı'nda 22 bin şehit verdik

213
Galatasaray, Diagne'yi Brugge'e kiraladı

Galatasaray, Diagne'yi Brugge'e kiraladı

93
ABD'yi tehdit eden Dorian'ın şiddeti 5'e yükseldi

ABD'yi tehdit eden Dorian'ın şiddeti 5'e yükseldi

63
İSPARK ücretlerine zam geldi

İSPARK ücretlerine zam geldi

722
Büyüme rakamları açıklandı

Büyüme rakamları açıklandı

241
Kelly Brook yine Bodrum'da

Kelly Brook yine Bodrum'da

44
Ünal Karaman: Oyuncularım pes etmedi

Ünal Karaman: Oyuncularım pes etmedi

34
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir