Johnson to offer the last bid to Brussels

In his closing speech to his Conservatives’ annual conference, British PM Johnson will stick to his hard line on Brexit.

REUTERS | 02.10.2019 - 12:43..
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Wednesday unveil his final Brexit offer to the European Union and say that, if Brussels does not engage with it, Britain will stop talking and leave on Oct. 31 regardless.

"LET'S GET BREXIT DONE"

With less than a month left until Britain is due to leave the EU, the future of Brexit, its most significant geopolitical move since World War Two, is uncertain. It could leave with a deal or without one - or not leave at all.

“My friends, I am afraid that after three-and-a-half years, people are beginning to feel that they are being taken for fools. They are beginning to suspect that there are forces in this country that simply don’t want Brexit delivered at all,” he will say, according to extracts released by his office. Let’s get Brexit done on October 31 so in 2020 our country can move on.”

More than three years after Britain voted to leave the EU in a 2016 referendum, divorce talks are at an impasse.

Johnson has been firm that the Oct. 31 deadline will be met, but parliament has put roadblocks in his way - passing a law that requires him to ask the EU for a delay if he fails to secure an acceptable deal at an EU summit on Oct. 17-18.

