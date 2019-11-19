Joint units complete 8th patrol in N.Syria

Turkish and Russian troops have completed the eighth round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month.

THE PATROL TOOK PLACE 10 KM FROM BORDER

"In the Ayn al-Arab region where the land patrol was conducted, UAVs also took part and were accompanied by four vehicles from each side totalling eight," Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The statement also said that the patrol took place 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from Turkey's border and stretched 34 km (21.1 miles).

The first joint ground patrols, on Nov. 1, took place near Ras al-Ayn and Qamishli regions east of the Euphrates River