Justin Trudeau mourns victims of Ukrainian plane crash

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday it was a “somber day” after a plane leaving from an airport in Iran crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 people on board, including 63 Canadians.

"CANADIANS DESERVE ANSWERS"

On video carried live by Canadian news services, Trudeau addressed the tragedy. “Canadians across the country were shocked and saddened,” he said. “They had so much potential, so much life ahead of them.”





Answering reporters’ questions, Trudeau said while it was “too early to speculate on the cause” of the crash, he could not rule out that the plane had been shot down. “Canadians have questions and deserve answers,” he said, adding Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne will talk to his Iranian counterpart and stress the need for an extensive investigation.

Of the 176 on board the Boeing 737-800, 138 were flying to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to make a connecting flight to Canada. The victims included 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals.