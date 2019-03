Turkey's men Karate Kata Team advanced to finals at European Championship for the first time on Friday.

The team comprising Ali Sofuoğlu, Emre Vefa Göktaş and Kutluhan Duran will face host Spain on Sunday at the 54th European Senior Karate Championship Final in Guadalajara.

Turkey's men team came third place last year. The women's team won the championship in 2015.