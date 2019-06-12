taraftar değil haberciyiz
Kazakh ruler is sworn in as president

Kazakhstan’s new president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vows to serve people fairly, abide by laws, guarantee rights and freedom of citizens

AA | 12.06.2019 - 12:08..
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been sworn in as Kazakhstan’s president on Wednesday.

KAZAKHSTAN'S NEW PRESIDENT

The swearing-in ceremony in the Independence Palace saw participation of high-profile officials from Kazakhstan, including former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, lawmakers and ambassadors in Kazakhstan.

Addressing the participants, Tokayev vowed to serve people "fairly", to abide by the laws and guarantee the rights and freedom of the citizens.

Kazakh ruler is sworn in as president

Tokayev, 66, was elected Kazakhstan’s president in an early election on June 9 by receiving 70.96 percent of the votes.

Kazakh ruler is sworn in as president

