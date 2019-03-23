taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.76165
Euro
6.51935
Altın
1313.595
Borsa
99835.31
Gram Altın
243.379

Kazakhstan renames its capital as Nursultan

Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev ratifies draft to change the name of the country's capital from Astana to 'Nursultan'.

AA | 23.03.2019 - 11:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Kazakhstan on Saturday renamed the country's capital 'Nursultan' to honor its ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev.

HE CHANGES THE NAME OF THE COUNTRY'S CAPITAL

In a statement from the president's official website, Kazakhstan's new president Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev ratified the proposal to change the name of the country's capital from Astana to 'Nursultan'. Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev was sworn in as Kazakhstan's president on Wednesday a day after Nursultan Nazarbayev resigned from the post.

Kazakhstan renames its capital as Nursultan

Nazarbayev, 78, who has ruled the country since its independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, is the first Central Asian leader of the post-Soviet era to willingly leave office.

Kazakhstan renames its capital as Nursultan

In late February, Nazarbayev dismissed the country's government, citing a lack of economic growth, and pledging new reforms to improve people's quality of life.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trump'tan tartışma yaratan Kuzey Kore paylaşımı

Trump'tan tartışma yaratan Kuzey Kore paylaşımı

39
Şenol Güneş: Uzun süre sonra kazandık, mutluyuz

Şenol Güneş: Uzun süre sonra kazandık, mutluyuz

33
Hakan Çalhanoğlu'nun Arnavutluk'a attığı nefis gol

Hakan Çalhanoğlu'nun Arnavutluk'a attığı nefis gol

53
İranlı turistlerin Nevruz tercihi Türkiye

İranlı turistlerin Nevruz tercihi Türkiye

42
Milliler Arnavutları üzdü

Milliler Arnavutları üzdü

67
413 bordo bereli yemin etti

413 bordo bereli yemin etti

67
New York'taki sinagog, kapılarını Müslümanlara açtı

New York'taki sinagog, kapılarını Müslümanlara açtı

78
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir