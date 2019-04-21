Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu issued statements over the attack

Security personnel at the scene attempted to shove the mob aside to clear a path for the opposition politician to his car. Kılıçdaroğlu reportedly sustained no injuries as a result of the incident and has purportedly been taken to a safe place guarded by the police.

THE DISRESPECTTO OUR MARTYR

Video of the incident showed Kılıçdaroğlu hit on the head at least twice as a clutch of security guards attempted to keep dozens of shouting and fist-pumping men away. He managed to leave the scene and enter a nearby house and then were taken to a safe place by armed vehicle.

In his first speech after reached the CHP headquarters, he stated: “My only sorrow is the disrespect to our martyr. Those who incite hate acts should know that I will never give up my cause.”