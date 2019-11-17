taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7428
Euro
6.3503
Altın
1466.93
Borsa
105379.71
Gram Altın
270.869
Bitcoin
48622.57

Khamenei backs fuel price hikes in Iran

Iran’s supreme leader called on the government to take every step possible to alleviate the people’s economic concerns.

AA | 17.11.2019 - 12:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday reiterated his support for a government decision to hike fuel prices, amid protests in the country.

"GOVERNMENT SHOULD USE ALL ITS CAPACITY"

"I am not an expert in this field, but I had asserted before that I would back whatever decision the heads of the three branches [legislative, judiciary, administrative] make," Khamenei said in statements cited by the semiofficial Mehr news agency.  "Authorities should use all their capacities to minimize people’s concerns over this [gas rationing] plan," he added.

Khamenei backs fuel price hikes in Iran

Demonstrations have broken out across Iran since Friday after the government imposed petrol rationing and raised fuel prices. At least one person has been killed and other injured in the protests.

Khamenei backs fuel price hikes in Iran

Iranian officials say the new fuel policy, which has seen prices rise by at least 50 percent, will free up money to help the poor.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İran İçişleri: Düzeni bozan protestolara müdahale edilecek

İran İçişleri: Düzeni bozan protestolara müdahale edilecek

97
Çin'in Sincan'daki baskı politikasının belgeleri sızdı

Çin'in Sincan'daki baskı politikasının belgeleri sızdı

155
Kruse'nin nargile keyfi

Kruse'nin nargile keyfi

48
Pompeo'dan İranlı protestoculara: ABD yanınızda

Pompeo'dan İranlı protestoculara: ABD yanınızda

181
Avukatın etek boyunu ölçen hakim göreve başladı

Avukatın etek boyunu ölçen hakim göreve başladı

104
Şenol Güneş: Son maça en iyi 11 ile çıkacağız

Şenol Güneş: Son maça en iyi 11 ile çıkacağız

26
TAI'de Kotil Ailesi'nin üyeleri var

TAI'de Kotil Ailesi'nin üyeleri var

158
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir