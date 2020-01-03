taraftar değil haberciyiz
Khamenei vows bitter revenge for US

Iran's supreme leader Khamenei vowed severe revenge after US killed the commander of the Islamic Republic’s commander Qasem Soleimani.

AA | 03.01.2020 - 09:47..
Khamenei vows bitter revenge for US

Iran's supreme leader on Friday vowed to avenge the killing of Qasem Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds Force, in a US drone strike in Iraq.

“A bitter revenge is awating the criminals,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement.

THREE-DAY OF MOURNING

“Martyrdom was the reward for his ceaseless efforts in all these years," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement.

Khamenei vows bitter revenge for US

"With him gone, God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped, but severe revenge awaits the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood and other martyrs' in last night's incident". he added.

Khamenei vows bitter revenge for US

The supreme leader also declared national mourning for three days in the country.

