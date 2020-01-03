Khamenei vows bitter revenge for US

Iran's supreme leader on Friday vowed to avenge the killing of Qasem Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds Force, in a US drone strike in Iraq.

“A bitter revenge is awating the criminals,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement.

THREE-DAY OF MOURNING

“Martyrdom was the reward for his ceaseless efforts in all these years," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement.

"With him gone, God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped, but severe revenge awaits the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood and other martyrs' in last night's incident". he added.

The supreme leader also declared national mourning for three days in the country.