Khamenei’s top adviser dies from coronavirus

On Sunday, Iran put the death toll from the novel coronavirus at 54 with a total of 978 confirmed cases.

AA | 02.03.2020 - 13:11..
A member of Iran's Expediency Council died Monday from coronavirus, according to the official IRNA news agency.

MIRMOHAMMADI WAS A FORMER PARLIAMENT MEMBER

Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 76, lost his life from the virus at a hospital in the capital Tehran, IRNA said.

Mirmohammadi was a former member of parliament for Qom province. In 2018, he was appointed a member of the country's Expediency Council, which advises Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei’s top adviser dies from coronavirus

The global death toll from coronavirus has reached some 2,900, with more than 88,000 infected.

The World Health Organization, which already declared the outbreak an international health emergency, updated the global risk level to very high.

