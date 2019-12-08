Kim carries out 'significant' test at a missile site

North Korea has carried out a “very important” test at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media KCNA reported on Sunday, a rocket testing ground that US officials once said Pyongyang had promised to close.

A STATIC TEST OF A ROCKET ENGINE RATHER THAN A MISSILE LAUNCH

The reported test comes as a year-end deadline North Korea has imposed nears, warning it could take a “new path” amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.

The KCNA report called it a "successful test of great significance" on Saturday but did not specify what was tested.

Missile experts said it appeared likely the North Koreans had conducted a static test of a rocket engine, rather than a missile launch, which are usually quickly detected by neighboring South Korea and Japan.

Earlier this month, North Korea warned obliquely it would send the US a "Christmas gift," but what that present contains will depend on the outcome of ongoing talks between Washington and Pyongyang.