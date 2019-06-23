taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8224
Euro
6.6214
Altın
1399.5
Borsa
94022.28
Gram Altın
262.045

Kim Jong-un gets excellent letter from Trump

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un has received a personal letter from Donald Trump.

AA | 23.06.2019 - 10:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Sunday he received an "excellent" letter from his US counterpart amid gridlocked nuclear talks between the two nations.

"BEAUTIFUL LETTER"

Kim said with satisfaction that the letter is of excellent content, according to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Earlier in June, Trump said he received a new "very warm" and "beautiful" letter from Kim without disclosing additional details about the letter's contents. At the time, Trump voiced optimism that "something will happen" regarding the stalled talks, which have been at an impasse since the last round of negotiations collapsed in February.

Kim Jong-un gets excellent letter from Trump

"Appreciating the political judging faculty and extraordinary courage of Trump, Kim Jong Un said that he would seriously contemplate the interesting content," the agency reported.

North Korea has been insisting on immediate relief from biting international sanctions before it takes any additional steps towards nuclear disarmament a demand that has been balked at by Washington.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İngiliz Kraliyet Kupası Yarışına Dubai Emiri de katıldı

İngiliz Kraliyet Kupası Yarışına Dubai Emiri de katıldı

257
Özcan Deniz'in ödeyeceği nafaka belli oldu

Özcan Deniz'in ödeyeceği nafaka belli oldu

112
Trump İran'ı yok etmekle tehdit etti

Trump İran'ı yok etmekle tehdit etti

135
İstanbul'da oy verme işlemi başladı

İstanbul'da oy verme işlemi başladı

174
Bisiklet düşüren Suriyeli darbedildi

Bisiklet düşüren Suriyeli darbedildi

104
Alman polisinden iklim değişikliği göstericilerine dayak

Alman polisinden iklim değişikliği göstericilerine dayak

38
Demet Akbağ oyunu kullandı

Demet Akbağ oyunu kullandı

46
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir