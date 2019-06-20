taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7739
Euro
6.5361
Altın
1383.39
Borsa
94696.25
Gram Altın
256.672

Knesset: Arab parties reunite for upcoming elections

According to the report, 4 Arab parties came together to draft a joint list to increase Arab members in Israel’s Parliament.

AA | 20.06.2019 - 16:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Israel’s Arab parties have pledged to contest upcoming elections to the 120-member Knesset (parliament) unitedly, to increase their representation.

ARAB PARTIES TO CONTEST SEPTEMBER POLLS UNITEDLY

After hectic negotiations, the heads of four Arab parties decided to prepare a joint list of candidates for the September elections. The parties, who contested last April polls in two blocks, performed badly. Now they have decided to prepare a joint list, instead of two separate lists, to enable Arab voters to unite behind them.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, four Arab parties the Arab Movement for Change, the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality, the Southern Branch of the Islamic Movement and the National Democratic Assembly  said fighting elections unitedly was the only choice for them.

Knesset: Arab parties reunite for upcoming elections

Elections in Israel are based on nationwide proportional representation. According to the procedure, which is much different from the British Westminster system, the number of seats accorded to the political parties depends on the number of popular votes it receives. The electoral threshold is currently set at 3.25 percent. The citizens, therefore, vote for their preferred party and not for any individual candidates.

The four parties stressed the need to expedite the completion of the joint list to enable them to launch a strong electoral campaign in order to increase political representation of the Arabs in the Knesset.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mehmet Metiner'in Ekrem İmamoğlu gafı

Mehmet Metiner'in Ekrem İmamoğlu gafı

371
Genelkurmay çatı davasında karar

Genelkurmay çatı davasında karar

216
Binali Yıldırım makam aracı iddialarına cevap verdi

Binali Yıldırım makam aracı iddialarına cevap verdi

381
Kılıçdaroğlu, 'Yargı önünü kesebilir' sözüne cevap verdi

Kılıçdaroğlu, 'Yargı önünü kesebilir' sözüne cevap verdi

428
Merkel bağımsız bir Kürt devleti kurulmasına karşı

Merkel bağımsız bir Kürt devleti kurulmasına karşı

217
Darbeci İlhan Talu hakkında karar

Darbeci İlhan Talu hakkında karar

154
Darbeci Mehmet Dişli'ye 141 kez ağırlaştırılmış müebbet

Darbeci Mehmet Dişli'ye 141 kez ağırlaştırılmış müebbet

180
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir