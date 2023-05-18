Manchester City evinde 5 yıldır kaybetmiyor

Manchester City, Şampiyonlar Ligi yarı finalinde Real Madrid'i elemesiyle beraber evinde kaybetmeme serisini de sürdürdü.
Manchester ekibi son olarak 19 Eylül 2018 tarihinde sahasında Olympique Lyon'a 2-1 kaybetmesinin ardından oynadığı 26 karşılaşmada 24 galibiyet ve 2 beraberlik aldı.
İşte Manchester City'nin evinde oynadığı son 26 maç:
Manchester City 6-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City 2-1 Hoffenheim
Manchester City 7-0 Schalke 04
Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham
Manchester City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta
Manchester City 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid
Manchester City 3-1 Porto
Manchester City 3-0 Olympiakos
Manchester City 3-0 Marsilya
Manchester City 2-0 Borussia M'gladbach
Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City 2-0 PSG
Manchester City 6-3 Leipzig
Manchester City 4-1 Club Brugge
Manchester City 2-1 PSG
Manchester City 0-0 Sporting Lisbon
Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid
Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City 5-0 Kopenhag
Manchester City 3-1 Sevilla
Manchester City 7-0 Leipzig
Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Münih
Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid