Manchester City evinde 5 yıldır kaybetmiyor

Manchester City, Şampiyonlar Ligi yarı finalinde Real Madrid'i elemesiyle beraber evinde kaybetmeme serisini de sürdürdü.

Manchester ekibi son olarak 19 Eylül 2018 tarihinde sahasında Olympique Lyon'a 2-1 kaybetmesinin ardından oynadığı 26 karşılaşmada 24 galibiyet ve 2 beraberlik aldı.

İşte Manchester City'nin evinde oynadığı son 26 maç:

6-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City 2-1 Hoffenheim

Manchester City 7-0 Schalke 04

Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham

Manchester City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta

Manchester City 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid

Manchester City 3-1 Porto

Manchester City 3-0 Olympiakos

Manchester City 3-0 Marsilya

Manchester City 2-0 Borussia M'gladbach

Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City 2-0 PSG

Manchester City 6-3 Leipzig

Manchester City 4-1 Club Brugge

Manchester City 2-1 PSG

Manchester City 0-0 Sporting Lisbon

Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid

Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City 5-0 Kopenhag

Manchester City 3-1 Sevilla

Manchester City 7-0 Leipzig

Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Münih

Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid