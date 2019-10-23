Kurds have worked very nicely with us, Trump says

US President Donald Trump hailed two major deals Turkey reached with Washington and Moscow to establish a planned safe zone on the Turkey-Syria border.

"COMBAT MISSIONS HAVE ENDED"

"Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created!" Trump tweeted Wednesday.

Saying that the YPG/PKK terrorist organization withdrew from the region, the president added "combat missions have ended." Trump also stressed that captured Daesh prisoners are secured, which was the main concern of the international community during Turkey's operation.

The president announced he will make statement from the White House in the next few hours.