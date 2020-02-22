taraftar değil haberciyiz
Kuwait suspends flights to Iran after virus outbreak

In a statement from authorities, it's been said that Kuwaiti citizens will be under quarantine who were coming from Iran.

AA | 22.02.2020 - 11:31..
Kuwait announced Friday it suspended travel to and from Iran in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

THE BAN WILL ALSO EFFECT FORIGNERS

The decision by the Kuwaiti government was announced to airline companies operating at Kuwait International Airport, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Kuwait said in a statement.

Kuwait suspends flights to Iran after virus outbreak

The ban also covers foreigners who stayed in Iran in the last two weeks.

Kuwait suspends flights to Iran after virus outbreak

Chinese authorities Friday announced the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak reached 2,238. The country's National Health Commission said there are 75,465 confirmed cases of the virus.

More than 18,260 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the illness.

