Las Vegas mayor offers city as coronavirus control group

The death toll in the US from coronavirus is past the 46,000 mark, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

New York is the worst-hit state by far with 19,118 deaths and more than 258,500 cases, followed by New Jersey with 4,753 deaths and nearly 92,400 cases.

A CONTROL GROUP WITHOUT SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES

The mayor of Las Vegas has offered the city as a social distancing control group to see if the measures really work against coronavirus, a controversial move slammed by many residents of Nevada state's economic powerhouse.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman told Anderson Cooper of CNN during an interview Wednesday that she would accept the city becoming a control group without social distancing measures to compare against other regions with strict coronavirus guidelines.

Goodman said she wanted all businesses in Las Vegas to be up and running again, mentioning that the city had only seen 150 coronavirus deaths so far, out of a total population of 2.3 million. Cooper then asked her if the low death rate might have been due to people committing to the guidelines.

Epidemiologists have pointed to social distancing as a method proven multiple times worldwide as a measure that slows the spread of viruses.