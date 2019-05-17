taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0612
Euro
6.7743
Altın
1285.11
Borsa
87435.3
Gram Altın
250.514

Lawmakers press US Secretary on Iran arms control report

The chairmen on national security pressed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to explain whether a Trump administration arms control report was politicized and slanted assessments about Iran.

REUTERS | 17.05.2019 - 16:59..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The chairmen of Foreign Affairs, Armed Services and Intelligence committees in the US House of Representatives - all Democrats - asked Pompeo in a letter to provide a State Department briefing and documents no later than May 23.

TO JUSTIFY THE MARCH TO WAR

The letter cited a Reuters story from April 17 that reported how the administration’s annual report to Congress assessing compliance with arms control agreements provoked a dispute with US intelligence agencies and some State Department officials.

Lawmakers press US Secretary on Iran arms control report

The dissenting officials, sources said, were concerned that the document politicized and skewed assessments against Iran. “Our nation knows all too well the perils of ignoring and ‘cherry-picking’ intelligence in foreign policy and national security decisions,” the chairmen said in their letter. They referred to the selective use of intelligence “to justify the march to war” in Iraq in 2003.

Lawmakers press US Secretary on Iran arms control report

Tensions have risen between the United States and Iran this month following statements from Washington that the US military was braced for “possibly imminent threats to US.forces in Iraq” from Iran-backed groups. US President Donald Trump has told top advisers he does not want to get the United States involved in a war with Iran, three US officials said on Thursday.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD Türkiye'ye uyguladığı çelik vergisini indirdi

ABD Türkiye'ye uyguladığı çelik vergisini indirdi

221
Devlet Bahçeli, Erdoğan'ın davetine katılmayacak

Devlet Bahçeli, Erdoğan'ın davetine katılmayacak

336
Gurur Aydoğan nişan attı

Gurur Aydoğan nişan attı

38
Avusturya meclisinde başörtülü protesto

Avusturya meclisinde başörtülü protesto

181
MEB'den yeni ortaöğretim modeli

MEB'den yeni ortaöğretim modeli

131
Green Card sistemi değişiyor

Green Card sistemi değişiyor

44
Öğretmenler ara tatilde de ek ders ücreti alacak

Öğretmenler ara tatilde de ek ders ücreti alacak

341
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir