Leaders across Europe to gather to discuss Turkey

EU leaders will gather on Thursday for a summit to discuss Turkey’s drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

Haber Merkezi | 20.06.2019 - 12:30..


EU leaders “will take the relevant decisions on appointments for the next institutional cycle and to adopt the EU's strategic agenda for 2019-2024,” according to the official timetable.

APPROPRIATE MEASURES AGAINST TURKEY

Ahead of the summit in Brussels, the European Union is considering the imposition of sanctions on Turkey over its illegal drilling activities within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).



Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as well headed to Brussels wishes that the two-day summit of European Union leaders will agree to take specific measures against Turkey if it continues its so-called “provocative” behavior within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

