Leaders discuss Syria issue ahead of NATO summit

A quartet meeting on Syria with the leaders of France, Germany, and the U.K. was “good,” Turkey’s president told reporters Tuesday afternoon just after the meeting.

04.12.2019 - 12:21
Yesterday’s meeting on Syria with Turkey’s president and three European leaders was “very good,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday amid the NATO summit in London.

"WE HAD A VEY GOOD DISCUSSION"

At the Tuesday meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Johnson discussed the situation in Syria, Libya, and counter-terrorism issues, as well as the broad strategic, economic, and defense partnerships between their countries.



Asked about Turkey’s anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, Johnson said “we had a very good discussion about that yesterday afternoon. And clearly, it's very important that the alliance stays together.”

“There is far more that unites us than divides us. I think one thing every leader here is absolutely resolved on and that is the vital importance of NATO for our collective security,” he added.

