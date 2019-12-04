Leaders discuss Syria issue ahead of NATO summit

Yesterday’s meeting on Syria with Turkey’s president and three European leaders was “very good,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday amid the NATO summit in London.

"WE HAD A VEY GOOD DISCUSSION"

At the Tuesday meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Johnson discussed the situation in Syria, Libya, and counter-terrorism issues, as well as the broad strategic, economic, and defense partnerships between their countries.

Asked about Turkey’s anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, Johnson said “we had a very good discussion about that yesterday afternoon. And clearly, it's very important that the alliance stays together.”

“There is far more that unites us than divides us. I think one thing every leader here is absolutely resolved on and that is the vital importance of NATO for our collective security,” he added.