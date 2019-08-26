World leaders and welcomed guests stood together for family photo on Sunday at the end of a long day of meetings at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France.

AWKWARD KISSES

France's first lady Brigitte Macron planted a kiss on Trump as the leaders gathered after a dinner on the second day of the meeting. Emmanuel Macron, on the other hand, watched it on.

Melania Trump was accompanying her husband to the event and she couldn’t keep her eyes off Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeauat the summit.

While his wife appeared to enjoy hers with Canadian PM Trudeau, Trump was pictured sharing an awkward kiss with German chancellor Merkel.

While Trump closes both his eyes, Merkel keeps hers wide open.

Leaders pose for family photo at G7 summit WATCH