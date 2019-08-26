taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8083
Euro
6.4602
Altın
1529.47
Borsa
96291.05
Gram Altın
285.112

Leaders pose for family photo at G7 summit

The group posed for photographs at the end of the second day of the summit.

Haber Merkezi | 26.08.2019 - 10:43..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Leaders pose for family photo at G7 summit

World leaders and welcomed guests stood together for family photo on Sunday at the end of a long day of meetings at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France.

AWKWARD KISSES

France's first lady Brigitte Macron planted a kiss on Trump as the leaders gathered after a dinner on the second day of the meeting. Emmanuel Macron, on the other hand, watched it on.

Leaders pose for family photo at G7 summit

Melania Trump was accompanying her husband to the event and she couldn’t keep her eyes off Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeauat the summit.

Leaders pose for family photo at G7 summit

While his wife appeared to enjoy hers with Canadian PM Trudeau, Trump was pictured sharing an awkward kiss with German chancellor Merkel.

Leaders pose for family photo at G7 summit

While Trump closes both his eyes, Merkel keeps hers wide open.

Leaders pose for family photo at G7 summit WATCH

Leaders pose for family photo at G7 summit

Leaders pose for family photo at G7 summit

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Dolarda 5 dakikada rekor yükseliş

Dolarda 5 dakikada rekor yükseliş

349
Fransa'daki G7 Zirvesi'nde liderlerden aile fotoğrafı

Fransa'daki G7 Zirvesi'nde liderlerden aile fotoğrafı

151
Fatih Terim: Canımız acıyor

Fatih Terim: Canımız acıyor

191
Benzin ve motorine yeni zam

Benzin ve motorine yeni zam

172
Gaziantep'te Suriyelilerin kılıç, pala ve bıçaklı kavgası

Gaziantep'te Suriyelilerin kılıç, pala ve bıçaklı kavgası

385
'Kayıt parası' ve 'özel sınıf' iddialarına soruşturma

'Kayıt parası' ve 'özel sınıf' iddialarına soruşturma

113
Trump'a G7'de İran sürprizi

Trump'a G7'de İran sürprizi

19
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir