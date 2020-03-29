Legendary Turkish goalkeeper tests positive for coronavirus

Turkish football legend Rüştü Reçber was taken to the hospital late Saturday to confirm a coronavirus diagnosis.

HIS FAMILY TESTED NEGATIVE

The former national team goalkeeper's wife, Isil, said on Instagram that her husband caught the coronavirus and the family is in shock that his symptoms progressed rapidly.

"I, my daughter and my son tested negative. Only my spouse tested positive," Işıl said, adding that he is in isolation at a hospital.

Reçber, 46, is an icon who played for Fenerbahce and the Turkish national team.

The five-time Turkish Super Lig winner played for Antalyaspor, Fenerbahce and Besiktas while in Turkey.

He left Fenerbahce to join Barcelona in 2003 but returned to the Istanbul club in 2004.