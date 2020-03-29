taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4494
Euro
7.1849
Altın
1628.22
Borsa
88125.04
Gram Altın
338.061
Bitcoin
43111.74

Legendary Turkish goalkeeper tests positive for coronavirus

Rüştü Reçber had 124 international appearances for Turkey and helped his team to a third-place finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.

AA | 29.03.2020 - 10:25..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish football legend Rüştü Reçber was taken to the hospital late Saturday to confirm a coronavirus diagnosis.

HIS FAMILY TESTED NEGATIVE

The former national team goalkeeper's wife, Isil, said on Instagram that her husband caught the coronavirus and the family is in  shock that his symptoms progressed rapidly.

Legendary Turkish goalkeeper tests positive for coronavirus

"I, my daughter and my son tested negative. Only my spouse tested positive," Işıl said, adding that he is in isolation at a hospital.

Reçber, 46, is an icon who played for Fenerbahce and the Turkish national team.

Legendary Turkish goalkeeper tests positive for coronavirus

The five-time Turkish Super Lig winner played for Antalyaspor, Fenerbahce and Besiktas while in Turkey.

He left Fenerbahce to join Barcelona in 2003 but returned to the Istanbul club in 2004.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey restricts inter-city, international travels
On Friday, President Erdoğan had said inter-city travels are now subject to local authorities' permission and only a well-spaced seating arrangement would be allowed on buses.
Death toll from coronavirus surges to 108 in Turkey
Health Ministry announced that 1,704 new cases were confirmed in past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 7,402.
Turkey establishes website for coronavirus updates
The website provides global data about cases, death tolls, and recoveries per country infected with the coronavirus.
Two Turkish nationals die from coronavirus in Germany
The total number of Turkish nationals who have died in Germany from the virus now stands at five.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Koronavirüsle mücadelede belediyelere ek kaynak
Koronavirüsle mücadelede belediyelere ek kaynak
166
Hollanda, Çin’den aldığı 600 bin maskeyi toplatıyor
Hollanda, Çin’den aldığı 600 bin maskeyi toplatıyor
164
Son otobüs biletlerini fahiş fiyatlara sattılar
Son otobüs biletlerini fahiş fiyatlara sattılar
127
Almanya'da taksicilere tuvalet kağıdı teklif ettiler
Almanya'da taksicilere tuvalet kağıdı teklif ettiler
57
81 ülke IMF'den borç istedi
81 ülke IMF'den borç istedi
79
Hafter'e yakın medya: Generalimizi Türk SİHA'sı vurdu
Hafter'e yakın medya: Generalimizi Türk SİHA'sı vurdu
32
Hollanda’da koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 639'a çıktı
Hollanda’da koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 639'a çıktı
37
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir