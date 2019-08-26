taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8012
Euro
6.4512
Altın
1529.88
Borsa
96848.11
Gram Altın
285.915

Leonardo DiCaprio pledges $5 million for Amazon rainforest fires

The 44-year-old actor announced that Earth Alliance has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund.

REUTERS | 26.08.2019 - 15:23..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A crisis over burning forest in the Amazon is “incredibly tragic”, actor Leonardo DiCaprio said on Monday, urging governments to do more, amid growing international outrage over the damage to the world’s largest tropical rain forest.

A record number of fires is ravaging the rain forest, sparking concern because of the Amazon’s importance to the global environment. The rain forest is said to produce a fifth of the world’s oxygen.

MAJOR TRAGEDY

DiCaprio was speaking a day after Earth Alliance, an initiative he founded with philanthropists Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth, launched a $5-million emergency fund to help preserve the rain forest.

Leonardo DiCaprio pledges $5 million for Amazon rainforest fires

“There is a major tragedy going on worldwide because of climate change and what’s going on in the Amazon, which is really the lungs of the earth and vital to protecting us in the future,” he told Reuters.

Leonardo DiCaprio pledges $5 million for Amazon rainforest fires

“We’re trying to perpetuate others to be involved, informed and contribute if they can,” he said, speaking on the red carpet at the Japan premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

Leonardo DiCaprio pledges $5 million for Amazon rainforest fires

There have been more than 78,000 forest fires in Brazil this year, nearly double last year’s total. Environmentalists blame speculators who burn vegetation to clear it in hopes of selling the land to farmers and ranchers.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Dolarda 5 dakikada rekor yükseliş

Dolarda 5 dakikada rekor yükseliş

378
Fransa'daki G7 Zirvesi'nde liderlerden aile fotoğrafı

Fransa'daki G7 Zirvesi'nde liderlerden aile fotoğrafı

210
Devlet Bahçeli 4 yıl sonra yeniden uçağa bindi

Devlet Bahçeli 4 yıl sonra yeniden uçağa bindi

127
Fatih Terim: Canımız acıyor

Fatih Terim: Canımız acıyor

200
Gaziantep'te Suriyelilerin kılıç, pala ve bıçaklı kavgası

Gaziantep'te Suriyelilerin kılıç, pala ve bıçaklı kavgası

551
Trump, Çin ile anlaşacaklarını açıkladı

Trump, Çin ile anlaşacaklarını açıkladı

110
Mardin'de HDP'li gruba polis müdahalesi

Mardin'de HDP'li gruba polis müdahalesi

201
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir