taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.81625
Euro
6.54725
Altın
1275.805
Borsa
96976.32
Gram Altın
238.557

Libya orders ministry officials to halt dealings with France

The UN-backed Libyan government decided to stop all security cooperation with France for the latter's support for the east based army which is trying to take over Tripoli.

AA | 19.04.2019 - 09:40..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The interior minister in Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) has told ministry officials to “stop dealing with France” due to the latter’s support for renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

THE GOVERMENT DICTATED ALL DEALS TO STOP

Early this month, Haftar, who is affiliated with a rival government based in the country’s east, launched a military campaign to capture capital Tripoli, where the GNA is headquartered.

In a Thursday directive posted on Facebook, Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha ordered all ministry officials to halt all dealings with France, especially those pertaining to security agreements and military training. Bashagha attributed the move to the French government's position “in support of the criminal Haftar”.

Libya orders ministry officials to halt dealings with France

Despite two weeks of fighting on Tripoli’s outskirts that has left scores dead, Haftar’s forces have so far failed to capture the capital. Libya has remained beset by turmoil since long-serving leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

Since then, the country has seen the emergence of two rival governments: one in eastern Libya, with which Haftar is affiliated, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN recognition.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ekrem İmamoğlu’ndan ilk genelge: Tüm verileri kopyalayın

Ekrem İmamoğlu’ndan ilk genelge: Tüm verileri kopyalayın

702
2 bakanlığa atama yapıldı

2 bakanlığa atama yapıldı

243
FOX'ta montaj mazbata ekrana geldi

FOX'ta montaj mazbata ekrana geldi

94
İlber Ortaylı'nın Şeyma Subaşı kahkahası

İlber Ortaylı'nın Şeyma Subaşı kahkahası

26
Fenerbahçeli Frey'in ilginç dansı

Fenerbahçeli Frey'in ilginç dansı

20
Kuzey Kore'den yeni füze denemesi

Kuzey Kore'den yeni füze denemesi

28
Hasan Şaş: Volkan bana küfür etti

Hasan Şaş: Volkan bana küfür etti

100
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir