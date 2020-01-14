taraftar değil haberciyiz
Libya's Haftar rejects signing ceasefire deal

Russian and Turkish joint cease-fire talks to end Libya's civil war appeared to collapse after Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without signing the agreement.

REUTERS | 14.01.2020 - 11:40..
Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, has left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement drafted at talks in Russia on Monday, the TASS news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

"THE DEAL DID NOT INCLUDE A DEADLINE FOR DISBANDING GOVERNMENT FORCES"

Haftar had asked for until Tuesday morning to make up his mind on the deal after indirect talks with his rival, Fayez al-Serraj, who heads Libya’s Tripoli-based internationally recognized government, Turkey’s foreign minister said.

His failure to sign the agreement at talks mediated by Turkey and Russia may complicate a diplomatic effort to stabilize the situation in Libya which has been mired in chaos since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Libya's Haftar rejects signing ceasefire deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she planned to host a summit on Libya on Sunday with the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Italy.

Serraj, whose forces have struggled to halt an assault on Tripoli by Haftar’s LNA, signed the ceasefire agreement after talks that lasted about eight hours, Lavrov said on Monday.

Libya's Haftar rejects signing ceasefire deal

Haftar declined to sign the ceasefire deal because it did not include a deadline for disbanding government forces, the Interfax news agency cited a Libyan military source as saying.

