taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7509
Euro
6.3741
Altın
1478.81
Borsa
106789.87
Gram Altın
273.439
Bitcoin
42237.35

Lithuania declares support for Turkey’s security concerns

Ahead of a two-day NATO meeting in London, Lithuanian foreign minister said that they trust Turkey on NATO’s Baltic defense plans.

AA | 03.12.2019 - 17:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Lithuania recognizes Turkey’s security concerns, and trusts its ally on NATO’s Baltic defense plans, Lithuania’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"WE SHOULD RECOGNIZE TURKEY'S SECURITY INTERESTS"

“Re Baltic States’ defense plans: do we trust our Ally Turkey? Do we recognize their security interests? Yes we do,” said Linas Linkevicius on Twitter ahead of a two-day NATO summit in London. “Process of NATO adjustment continues. Solidarity should prevail,” he added.

Lithuania declares support for Turkey’s security concerns

Reluctant to back NATO defense plans for Poland and the Baltics ahead of the summit, Turkey has taken issue with the alliance failing to recognize the threat it faces from the terrorist YPG/PKK along its southern border, in northern Syria.

"NATO must act in a way that will meet the concerns of all allies. What is wanted for the Baltics should be wanted for us too," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Binali Yıldırım tekrar TBMM Başkanı oluyor iddiası

Binali Yıldırım tekrar TBMM Başkanı oluyor iddiası

237
Ece Seçkin: Boy kompleksim yok

Ece Seçkin: Boy kompleksim yok

81
Tekirdağ'da SGK'yı zarara uğratan 46 kişi yakalandı

Tekirdağ'da SGK'yı zarara uğratan 46 kişi yakalandı

272
Meral Akşener'in Meclis gündeminde EYT'liler vardı

Meral Akşener'in Meclis gündeminde EYT'liler vardı

521
Sahte peygamberin gömüldüğü mezarlığa yoğun talep

Sahte peygamberin gömüldüğü mezarlığa yoğun talep

256
Kasım ayı enflasyon verileri açıklandı

Kasım ayı enflasyon verileri açıklandı

299
İhsan Eliaçık'a göre içkinin Kur'an'da cezası yok

İhsan Eliaçık'a göre içkinin Kur'an'da cezası yok

456
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir