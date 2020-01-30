taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9818
Euro
6.5962
Altın
1581.48
Borsa
118976.01
Gram Altın
304.169
Bitcoin
55579.66

Local factory makes US and Israeli flags to burn in Iran

In state-sponsored rallies and protests in Iran, demonstrators regularly burn the flags of Israel, US and Britain.

REUTERS | 30.01.2020 - 14:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Local factory makes US and Israeli flags to burn in Iran

Business is booming at Iran’s largest flag factory which makes US, British and Israeli flags for Iranian protesters to burn.

1.5 MILLION SQUARE FEET OF FLAG PER YEAR

At the factory in the town of Khomein, southwest of the capital Tehran, young men and women print the flags by hand then hang them up to dry. The factory produces about 2,000 US and Israeli flags a month in its busiest periods, and more than 1.5 million square feet of flags a year.

Local factory makes US and Israeli flags to burn in Iran

Ghasem Ghanjani, who owns the Diba Parcham flag factory, said: “We have no problem with the American and British people. We have (a) problem with their governors. We have (a) problem with their presidents, with the wrong policy they have.”

Local factory makes US and Israeli flags to burn in Iran

“The people of America and Israel know that we have no problem with them. If people burn the flags of these countries at different rallies, it is only to show their protest.”

Local factory makes US and Israeli flags to burn in Iran

During protests this month that erupted after Tehran belatedly admitted shooting down a passenger plane by mistake, young demonstrators in Tehran refused to step on the American flag painted on the street.

Local factory makes US and Israeli flags to burn in Iran

Local factory makes US and Israeli flags to burn in Iran

Local factory makes US and Israeli flags to burn in Iran

Local factory makes US and Israeli flags to burn in Iran

Local factory makes US and Israeli flags to burn in Iran

İlginizi Çekebilir
Death toll rises to 170 in China’s coronavirus outbreak
Travelers from China are being screened for the virus at airports worldwide, and many airlines have suspended flights to Wuhan.
France confirms fifth case of coronavirus
The virus has killed more than 130 people and sickened more than 6,000, the vast majority of them in China.
Assad regime forces seize major district in Syria's Idlib
More than 1 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the last year.
Israeli soldiers injure Palestinians during protests
Massive protests erupted in the West Bank after US President Donald Trump announced his Middle East peace plan on Tuesday.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Murat Ülker, Yıldız Holding başkanlığını bıraktı

Murat Ülker, Yıldız Holding başkanlığını bıraktı

115
Berna Laçin'in reklam anlaşması iptal edildi

Berna Laçin'in reklam anlaşması iptal edildi

475
Ali Babacan, partisinin kuruluşunu erteleme kararı aldı

Ali Babacan, partisinin kuruluşunu erteleme kararı aldı

252
Yunan vekil, AP'de Türk bayrağını yırttı

Yunan vekil, AP'de Türk bayrağını yırttı

1805
Ekrem İmamoğlu: Üç gün boyunca kayak yaptım

Ekrem İmamoğlu: Üç gün boyunca kayak yaptım

1100
Bahreyn de Trump'ın İsrail planını destekledi

Bahreyn de Trump'ın İsrail planını destekledi

218
Boeing, 23 yıl sonra ilk kez zarar etti

Boeing, 23 yıl sonra ilk kez zarar etti

10
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir