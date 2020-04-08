taraftar değil haberciyiz
London mayor says virus lockdown not likely to be lifted

The British capital is facing a lockdown as Prime Minister Boris Johnson escalates sweeping new measures in the battle against the rapid spread of coronavirus.

London mayor says virus lockdown not likely to be lifted

Britain is nowhere near lifting the lockdown measures it put in place to tackle the spread of the coronavirus as the peak is still more than a week away, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Wednesday.

"THE PEAK IS JUST A WEEK AWAY"

When he announced the nationwide lockdown on March 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would be reviewed after three weeks.

London mayor says virus lockdown not likely to be lifted

Asked during an interview on BBC Radio whether the lockdown should be lifted next Monday, Khan said: “I think we are nowhere near lifting the lockdown.

We think the peak, which is the worst part of the virus, is still probably a week and a half away,” he added.

