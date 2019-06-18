Lufthansa will be hit by cabin crew strikes

Germany’s Lufthansa airlines is facing another the prospect of cabin crew strikes.

According to the sources, Flight Attendant Organisation (UFO) is plannig to draw up their demands in the coming days and then put them to a ballot. The ballot will also include a strike vote – if authorised, a strike could happen as early as July. More mainline airlines like Austrian and SWISS could include in the strike actions if new reports are to be believed.

THE COMPANY LOWERED ITS PROFIT FORECASTS

Recently, Lufthansa sent shockwaves through the European airline sector as it cut its full-year profit forecast, with lower prices and higher fuel costs compounding the effect of losses at its budget subsidiary Eurowings.

In a statement issued late on Sunday, Lufthansa forecast annual EBIT of between 2 and 2.4 billion euros, down from the previously targeted 2.4 billion euros to 3 billion euros.